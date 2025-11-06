Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FV stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.