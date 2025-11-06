Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $256.58 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average of $229.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

