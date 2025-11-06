Regimen Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Regimen Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,597 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,734,000 after acquiring an additional 348,997 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

