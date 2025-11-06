Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Acquired by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

