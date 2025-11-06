Regimen Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,247,000 after buying an additional 540,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,723,000 after buying an additional 1,743,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

