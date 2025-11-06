3,492 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Bought by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,104 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,958,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $250.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.30.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

