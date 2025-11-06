Regimen Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,783 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,182,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,997,000 after buying an additional 2,405,474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,992,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 686.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,791,000 after purchasing an additional 996,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after purchasing an additional 620,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 545,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

