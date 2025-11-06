7,675 Shares in Global X DAX Germany ETF $DAX Purchased by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 672,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 168,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 83,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,795,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAX opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $46.09.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

