Regimen Wealth LLC Has $14.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $68.26.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3174 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.