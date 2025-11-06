Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,788 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after purchasing an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

