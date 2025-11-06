Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $209.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.56.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

