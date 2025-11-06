Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Holdings Increased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $416.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $426.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

