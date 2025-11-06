Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 234,606 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $158,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

