Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF makes up about 1.9% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,500,000 after acquiring an additional 758,018 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CGBL opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.