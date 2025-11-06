Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 4.6% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.