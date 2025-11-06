Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Shares Acquired by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,291,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of XSMO opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $74.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

