Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 10,502 Shares of Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp comprises about 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 777,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 274,417 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $76.58.

Ameris Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

