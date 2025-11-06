Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is O Dell Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

