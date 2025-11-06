Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.3% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.