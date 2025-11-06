Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $13.54 Million Stake in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Remitly Global accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth $66,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Remitly Global during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In other Remitly Global news, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $750,704.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,654,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,275,442.08. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,920. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,943 shares of company stock worth $1,696,348. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Remitly Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Remitly Global Price Performance

RELY opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.73 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

