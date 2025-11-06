Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 188,614 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,614 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $289,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 602.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 956,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,358,000 after buying an additional 820,010 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

