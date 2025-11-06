Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 818.1% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after acquiring an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $162.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Qualys stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $134.16.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $418,718.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,340.74. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,077,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,865,065.82. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,258. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

