Foxx Development (FOXX) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Foxx Development to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Foxx Development has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxx Development’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Foxx Development alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Foxx Development and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Foxx Development Competitors 185 986 1022 36 2.41

Profitability

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Foxx Development’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foxx Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Foxx Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxx Development -13.69% N/A -25.71% Foxx Development Competitors -5.01% 0.94% 0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Foxx Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foxx Development and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foxx Development $65.92 million -$9.02 million -2.10 Foxx Development Competitors $2.77 billion $80.45 million 12.11

Foxx Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Foxx Development. Foxx Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Foxx Development peers beat Foxx Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Foxx Development

(Get Free Report)

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxx Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxx Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.