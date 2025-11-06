Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Donald Colvin Sells 40,000 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Donald Colvin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $683,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 148,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,275.16. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

