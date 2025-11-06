Freysa Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $42.73 Million (FAI)

Freysa (FAI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Freysa has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Freysa has a total market cap of $42.73 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Freysa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freysa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Freysa

Freysa’s total supply is 8,189,700,000 tokens. Freysa’s official Twitter account is @freysa_ai. Freysa’s official website is www.freysa.ai.

Freysa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Freysa (FAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Freysa has a current supply of 8,189,700,000. The last known price of Freysa is 0.00536012 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,156,255.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.freysa.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freysa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freysa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freysa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

