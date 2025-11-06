BNP Paribas Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Strong-Buy

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.9%

ADI stock opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,485. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.