Comparing Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) and Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duluth and Savers Value Village”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $602.75 million 0.17 -$43.67 million ($1.43) -1.98 Savers Value Village $1.62 billion 0.84 $29.03 million ($0.01) -864.00

Analyst Recommendations

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Duluth. Savers Value Village is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duluth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Duluth and Savers Value Village, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 1 0 1 2 3.00 Savers Value Village 0 4 4 1 2.67

Duluth currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.35%. Savers Value Village has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.18%. Given Duluth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Duluth is more favorable than Savers Value Village.

Risk & Volatility

Duluth has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savers Value Village has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Duluth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth -7.99% -14.31% -5.30% Savers Value Village -0.11% 9.18% 2.01%

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Duluth on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

