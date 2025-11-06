First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

FQVLF opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

