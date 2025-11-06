Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.60 on December 24th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 45.1% increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Suncor Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

