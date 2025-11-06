Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.60 on December 24th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 45.1% increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Suncor Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
SU opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $43.48.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
