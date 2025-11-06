Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 25.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 16,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $108,712.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,441.05. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $29,551.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,388.66. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock valued at $191,557. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.