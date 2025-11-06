Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 25.2%
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $16.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 16,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $108,712.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,441.05. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $29,551.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,388.66. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock valued at $191,557. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.