TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research cut shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Baird R W raised shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $187.33 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day moving average is $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.62%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $1,774,627.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,557 shares of company stock worth $5,449,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after buying an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TKO Group by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,441,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

