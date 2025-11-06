Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $710.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.77 and a beta of 0.13. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $351,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,960. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 259.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.