Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NYSE:TFPM opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

