J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JILL. TD Cowen raised their price target on J.Jill from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on J.Jill from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. J.Jill had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 15.4% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 270,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

