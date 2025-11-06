Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ralliant updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of RAL stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Ralliant has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

