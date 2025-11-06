OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. OppFi has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $155.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. OppFi had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 58.48%. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OppFi news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $101,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,566.09. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $61,621.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,180.41. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,047 shares of company stock worth $2,430,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the second quarter worth $499,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 29.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the second quarter worth $427,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

