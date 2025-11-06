The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 9th

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of HCKT opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $521.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

