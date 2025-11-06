Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000-14.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.4%

Teleflex stock opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $208.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 17.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Teleflex by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

