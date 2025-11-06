iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $231,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $281.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $288.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

