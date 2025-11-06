Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $331,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $288.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

