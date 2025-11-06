Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,761 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $304,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after buying an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $462.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 308.05, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.05 and its 200 day moving average is $352.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

