Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 10th

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 16.7% increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Kinross Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

