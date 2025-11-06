LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS: LVMUY) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2025 – LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2025 – LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2025 – LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2025 – LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2025 – LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2025 – LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/22/2025 – LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was upgraded by analysts at CLSA to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/8/2025 – LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.