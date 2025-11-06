Vontier Corporation (VNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Vontier has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Vontier has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.32 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vontier by 259.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,604,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vontier by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vontier by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

