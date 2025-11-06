Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REYN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.12 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duncan Hawkesby purchased 159,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $3,667,042.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 334,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. The trade was a 91.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 231,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,902 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 858.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,204,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after buying an additional 973,374 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4,507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 692,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,015,000 after acquiring an additional 306,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.