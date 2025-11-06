Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

