PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PFLT opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $910.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,131,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,446,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,196,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 550,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,076,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 578,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

