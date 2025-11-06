PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance
Shares of PFLT opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $910.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.