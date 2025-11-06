Mira Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (MIRA)

Mira (MIRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Mira token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mira has a market cap of $39.79 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mira has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mira Token Profile

Mira’s genesis date was September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. Mira’s official Twitter account is @mira_network. The official website for Mira is mira.network. Mira’s official message board is mira.network/writing.

Buying and Selling Mira

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 191,244,643 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.20903009 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $16,952,093.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mira using one of the exchanges listed above.

