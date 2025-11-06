XPIN Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $66.26 Million (XPIN)

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. One XPIN Network token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XPIN Network has a market capitalization of $66.26 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XPIN Network has traded down 41.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XPIN Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103,434.24 or 0.99546923 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103,013.76 or 0.99824642 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XPIN Network Profile

XPIN Network’s launch date was August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,271,254,006 tokens. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network. XPIN Network’s official message board is xpinnetwork.medium.com. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 16,337,812,500 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00394275 USD and is up 19.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $20,753,917.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XPIN Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XPIN Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XPIN Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XPIN Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.