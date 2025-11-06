Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MVBF. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mvb Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Mvb Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $30.00 price target on Mvb Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mvb Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVBF

Mvb Financial Trading Up 2.8%

Insider Transactions at Mvb Financial

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $340.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Mvb Financial news, CFO Michael Robert Sumbs purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mvb Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial in the 1st quarter worth $815,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mvb Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.